Solid victory for Warroad Warriors – shut out Grand Forks Central Knights

The Warroad Warriors won their home game against the Grand Forks Central Knights. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 4-0.

The Warriors took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Murray Marvin-Cordes. Ryan Lund and Carson Pilgrim assisted.

The Warriors' Jayson Shaugabay increased the lead to 2-0 in the middle of the first, assisted by Carson Pilgrim and Murray Marvin-Cordes.

The Warriors increased the lead to 3-0 halfway through the first when Carson Pilgrim scored, assisted by Jayson Shaugabay and Will Hardwick.

The Warriors made it 4-0 when Carson Pilgrim found the back of the net, assisted by Jayson Shaugabay in the middle of the third period. That left the final score at 4-0.