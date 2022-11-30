Solid victory for Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines – shut out Morris/Benson Area Storm
The Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines won their home game against the Morris/Benson Area Storm. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 6-0.
The Wolverines took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Connor Davis. Aron Sutherland and Cole Woods assisted.
The Wolverines increased the lead to 2-0 in the middle of the first when Evan Lunde scored, assisted by Aron Sutherland and Cole Woods.
The Wolverines' Aron Sutherland increased the lead to 3-0 late into the first, assisted by Cole Woods.
The Wolverines scored two goals in second period an held the lead 5-0 going in to the second break.
The Wolverines made it 6-0 when Jaeger Pettit scored, assisted by Carson Davis and Peyton Mithun halfway through the third period. That left the final score at 6-0.
Next up:
Both teams are back in action on Saturday, with the Wolverines hosting the Lions at 3 p.m. CST at Plymouth Ice Center and the Storm visiting the Dragons at 1 p.m. CST at Litchfield Civic Arena.