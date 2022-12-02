Solid victory for Waconia Wildcats – shut out Park Rapids-Menahga-Nevis-Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Panthers

The Waconia Wildcats won their road game against the Park Rapids-Menahga-Nevis-Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Panthers. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 7-0.

The Wildcats took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Charlie Junge. Drew Puchner and Brett Siddons assisted.

The Wildcats increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Brett Siddons late into the first, assisted by Drew Puchner and Charlie Junge.

Charlie Junge scored in the middle of the second period, assisted by Drew Puchner.

Late, Ayden Siddons scored a goal, assisted by Luc Nessa and Luke Koschinska, making the score 4-0.

The Wildcats increased the lead to 5-0, after only 20 seconds into the third period when Blake Eberhart found the back of the net, assisted by Luc Nessa.

Mitch Nelson increased the lead to 6-0 seven minutes later, assisted by Gavin Brink and Drew Vacek.

In the end the 7-0 came from Mitch Nelson who increased the Wildcats' lead, assisted by Drew Vacek and Gavin Brink, late in the third period. The 7-0 goal held up as the game winner.

Next games:

The Wildcats play against Breck on Wednesday at 7 p.m. CST at Doug Woog Arena. The Panthers will face South St. Paul on Friday at 6:30 p.m. CST at Breck School Anderson Ice Arena.