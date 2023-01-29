Solid victory for Two Rivers Warriors – shut out South St. Paul Packers

The Two Rivers Warriors won their road game against the South St. Paul Packers. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 2-0.

The Warriors took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Casey Ball. Eddie Auran assisted.

Preston Gamer increased the lead to 2-0 late into the third period, assisted by Eddie Auran.

Next games:

The Packers will travel to the Hill-Murray Pioneers on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Aldrich Ice Arena. The Warriors will face Chisago Lakes on the road on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Chisago Lakes Ice Arena.