Solid victory for Two Rivers Warriors – shut out South St. Paul Packers

The Two Rivers Warriors won their road game against the South St. Paul Packers. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 2-0.

img_500237598_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
January 28, 2023 09:55 PM
The Warriors took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Casey Ball. Eddie Auran assisted.

Preston Gamer increased the lead to 2-0 late into the third period, assisted by Eddie Auran.

Next games:

The Packers will travel to the Hill-Murray Pioneers on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Aldrich Ice Arena. The Warriors will face Chisago Lakes on the road on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Chisago Lakes Ice Arena.