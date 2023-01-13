Solid victory for Two Rivers Warriors – shut out Simley Spartans

The Two Rivers Warriors won their home game against the Simley Spartans. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 3-0.

Coming up:

The Warriors travel to Rochester Lourdes on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at Graham Arena Complex. The Spartans host Hill-Murray to play the Pioneers on Saturday at 3 p.m. CST at Aldrich Ice Arena.