SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
High School | Minnesota Hockey | Minnesota Boys

Solid victory for Two Rivers Warriors – shut out Simley Spartans

The Two Rivers Warriors won their home game against the Simley Spartans. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 3-0.

img_500220963_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
January 12, 2023 11:03 PM
Share

The Two Rivers Warriors won their home game against the Simley Spartans. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 3-0.

Coming up:

The Warriors travel to Rochester Lourdes on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at Graham Arena Complex. The Spartans host Hill-Murray to play the Pioneers on Saturday at 3 p.m. CST at Aldrich Ice Arena.