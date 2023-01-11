Solid victory for Two Rivers Warriors – shut out Rochester John Marshall Rockets

The Two Rivers Warriors won their home game against the Rochester John Marshall Rockets. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 3-0.

Coming up:

Both teams will be back in action on Thursday when the Warriors host Simley at 7 p.m. CST at West St. Paul Ice Arena and the Rockets welcome the South St. Paul Packers at 7 p.m. CST at Princeton Tigers.