Solid victory for Two Rivers Warriors – shut out Rochester John Marshall Rockets

The Two Rivers Warriors won their home game against the Rochester John Marshall Rockets. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 3-0.

img_500219657_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
January 10, 2023 09:25 PM
Coming up:

Both teams will be back in action on Thursday when the Warriors host Simley at 7 p.m. CST at West St. Paul Ice Arena and the Rockets welcome the South St. Paul Packers at 7 p.m. CST at Princeton Tigers.