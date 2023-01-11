SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Solid victory for Thief River Falls Prowlers – shut out Lake of the Woods Bears

The Thief River Falls Prowlers won their road game against the Lake of the Woods Bears. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 9-0.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
January 10, 2023 09:21 PM
Next games:

The Bears will travel to the Ely/Tower-Soudan Timberwolves on Friday at 6 p.m. CST at Proctor Rails. The Prowlers will face Crookston at home on Monday at 7:30 p.m. CST at Ralph Engelstad Arena.

