High School | Minnesota Hockey | Minnesota Boys

Solid victory for Thief River Falls Prowlers – shut out Crookston Pirates

The Thief River Falls Prowlers won their road game against the Crookston Pirates. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 8-0.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
January 03, 2023 09:47 PM
Coming up:

Both teams are back in action on Thursday, with the Pirates hosting the Panthers at 7 p.m. CST at Crookston Sports Center and the Prowlers visiting the Green Wave at 7:30 p.m. CST at Ralph Engelstad Arena.

