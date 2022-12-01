Solid victory for St. Thomas Academy Cadets – shut out Eastview Lightning

The St. Thomas Academy Cadets won their road game against the Eastview Lightning. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 3-0.

The first period was scoreless, and late in the second period, the Cadets took the lead when Tommy Cronin scored the first goal assisted by Zach Howard and Max Candon.

Tommy Cronin increased the lead to 2-0 late into the third period.

The Cadets made it 3-0 when Jordan Tachney netted one, late in the third. That left the final score at 3-0.

Next up:

The teams play again on Tuesday, with the Lightning hosting Eagan at 7 p.m. CST at St. Michael/Albertville Knights Knights, and the Cadets hosting Blake at 7 p.m. CST at St. Thomas Ice Arena.