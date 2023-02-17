Solid victory for St. Paul Johnson Governors – shut out Mora-Milaca Mustangs

The St. Paul Johnson Governors won their road game against the Mora-Milaca Mustangs. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 3-0.

The first period was scoreless, and early in the second period, the Governors took the lead when Alex Themmes scored the first goal assisted by Isaiah Henderson and Nolan Hawkins.

Nolan Hawkins then tallied a goal four minutes into the period, making the score 2-0. Isaiah Henderson assisted.

In the end the 3-0 came from Nolan Hawkins who increased the Governors' lead, late into the third period. That left the final score at 3-0.