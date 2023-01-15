SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Solid victory for St. Paul Highland - Central Scots – shut out Baldwin-Woodville

The St. Paul Highland - Central Scots won their home game against the Baldwin-Woodville. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 3-0.

January 14, 2023 09:23 PM
The first period was scoreless, and early into the second period, the Scots took the lead when Isaac Johnson scored assisted by Oscar Andestic and Mark Whaley .

Halfway through, Charlie Eischens scored a goal, making the score 2-0.

The Scots made it 3-0 when Charlie Eischens scored, late in the third period. That left the final score at 3-0.