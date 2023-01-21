Solid victory for St. Louis Park Orioles – shut out Bloomington Kennedy Eagles

The St. Louis Park Orioles won their road game against the Bloomington Kennedy Eagles. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 9-0.

The Orioles increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Phil Hirte in the middle of the first period, assisted by Tony Kruse and Eli Puchner.

Phil Hirte scored in the middle of the second period, assisted by Eli Puchner and Henry Schultz.

Samuel Fuller then tallied a goal halfway through, making the score 4-0. Griffin Krone and Miles Rider assisted.

The Orioles increased the lead to 5-0, after only 26 seconds into the third period when Miles Rider beat the goalie, assisted by Griffin Krone and Samuel Fuller.

The Orioles increased the lead to 6-0 within the first minute of the third period when Max Rider scored, assisted by Teddy Dahlin.

The Orioles increased the lead to 7-0 early in the third when Samuel Fuller found the back of the net again, assisted by Griffin Krone and Miles Rider.

Teddy Dahlin increased the lead to 8-0 two minutes later, assisted by Mason Amelse.

The Orioles made it 9-0 when Henry Schrader netted one, early into the third. The 9-0 goal was the last one of the game.

Next games:

The Eagles are set to face St. Paul Highland - Central at 7 p.m. CST at Bloomington Ice Garden, while the Orioles face Waconia at 7 p.m. CST at Waconia Ice Arena. Both games are set for Tuesday.