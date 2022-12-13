Solid victory for St. Cloud Tigers – shut out River Lakes Stars

The St. Cloud Tigers won their road game against the River Lakes Stars. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 4-0.

The visiting Tigers opened strong, with Max Kiffmeyer scoring early into the first period, assisted by Reece Gronseth.

The Tigers increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Jack Fitch scored, assisted by Lukas O'Donnell.

The Tigers increased the lead to 3-0 in the first period when Blake O'Hara scored.

The Tigers increased the lead to 4-0 early in the second period when Andrew Cumming beat the goalie, assisted by Max Kiffmeyer.

Next games:

The teams play their next games on Saturday. The Stars will host the Tigers at 7 p.m. CST at Burich Arena, and the Tigers will visit the Royals at 7:30 p.m. CST at Municipal Athletic Complex.