Solid victory for St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders – shut out Mankato East/Loyola Cougars

The St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders won their home game against the Mankato East/Loyola Cougars. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 6-0.

The hosting Crusaders started off strong and took the lead at the beginning of the game with Philip O'Neal scoring in the first period, assisted by Jaeger Wood and Tommy Gohman .

The Crusaders' Jaeger Wood increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period, assisted by Caden Johnson .

The Crusaders scored three goals in second period an held the lead 5-0 going in to the second break.

The Crusaders increased the lead to 6-0 early into the third period when Joey Gillespie scored, assisted by Andrew Dwinnell and Cole Hwang . The 6-0 goal held up as the game winner.

Coming up:

The teams meet again on Saturday at 4 p.m. CST, this time in Mankato East/Loyola at All Seasons Arena.