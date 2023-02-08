Solid victory for South St. Paul Packers – shut out St. Paul Johnson Governors

The South St. Paul Packers won their home game against the St. Paul Johnson Governors. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 7-0.

The hosting team took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Ray Rozales.

Ray Rozales scored early into the second period, assisted by Maciek Francis and Joe Schaefer.

Halfway through, Tim Krech scored a goal, assisted by Ray Rozales and Jack McClellan , making the score 3-0.

The Packers increased the lead to 4-0 early in the third period when Roddick Simons beat the goalie, assisted by Bruce Doeren.

Ray Rozales increased the lead to 5-0 two minutes later.

Joe Schaefer increased the lead to 6-0 four minutes later.

In the end the 7-0 came from Cole Stever who increased the Packers' lead, assisted by Jake Maurer , in the middle of the third. The 7-0 goal was the last one of the game.

Next games:

The Packers host Simley on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Princeton Tigers. The Governors will face Red Lake Falls on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at Phalen Arena.