Solid victory for Sartell Sabres – shut out Willmar Cardinals

The Sartell Sabres won their road game against the Willmar Cardinals. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 9-0.

The Sabres have now won five straight road games.

Next up:

On Thursday the Cardinals will play at home against the Storm at 7:30 p.m. CST at Willmar Civic Center, while the Sabres will face the Cardinals home at 7:15 p.m. CST at Bernicks Pepsi Arena.