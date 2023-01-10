Solid victory for Sartell Sabres – shut out River Lakes Stars

The Sartell Sabres won their road game against the River Lakes Stars. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 3-0.

The Sabres have now racked up four straight road wins.

Next games:

The teams play their next games on Tuesday. The Stars will host the Storm at 7 p.m. CST at Sports Arena East, and the Sabres will visit the Cardinals at 6:30 p.m. CST at Willmar Civic Center.