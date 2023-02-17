Solid victory for Rock Ridge Wolverines – shut out Greenway Raiders

The Rock Ridge Wolverines won their road game against the Greenway Raiders. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 6-0.

The visiting Wolverines opened strong, early in the game with Ethan Jacobson scoring in the first minute, goal assisted by Kasey Lamppa and Ian Mikulich.

The Wolverines' Ian Mikulich increased the lead to 2-0 halfway through the first period, assisted by Levi Flatley and Ethan Jacobson.

Isaac Flatley scored early in the second period, assisted by Grady Dimberio and Derik Dahl.

Seven minutes into the period, Sam Troutwine scored a goal, assisted by Kasey Lamppa and Levi Flatley, making the score 4-0.

The Wolverines increased the lead to 5-0 early into the third period when Brant Tiedeman found the back of the net, assisted by Ryan Manninen and Evan Graves.

The Wolverines made it 6-0 when Cooper Levander netted one, assisted by Evan James and Derik Dahl halfway through the third. The 6-0 goal held up as the game winner.