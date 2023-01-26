Solid victory for Rochester Mayo Spartans – shut out Faribault Falcons

The Rochester Mayo Spartans won their road game against the Faribault Falcons. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 5-0.

The Spartans opened strong, early in the game with Cohen Ruskell scoring in the first period, goal assisted by Samuel Jacobson and Ethan Dennis.

The Spartans' Ryan Dripps increased the lead to 2-0 late in the first period, assisted by Gavin Nickelsen and Alec Mcbane.

The Spartans increased the lead to 3-0 early into the second period when Matthew Siems found the back of the net, assisted by Jacob Brown and Mason Leimbek.

Mason Leimbek then tallied a goal halfway through, making the score 4-0. Jacob Brown and Matthew Siems assisted.

The Spartans made it 5-0 when Cohen Ruskell netted one, assisted by Samuel Jacobson and William Sexton in the middle of the third period. The 5-0 goal held up as the game winner.

The Spartans have now racked up six straight road wins.

Coming up:

The Falcons host La Crescent-Hokah on Thursday at 6 p.m. CST at Faribault Ice Arena. The Spartans host Rochester Century to play the Panthers on Wednesday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Graham Arena Complex.