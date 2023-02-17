Solid victory for Rochester Century Panthers – shut out Red Wing Wingers

The Rochester Century Panthers won their road game against the Red Wing Wingers. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 12-0.

The Panthers opened strong, right after the puck drop with Brody Josselyn scoring in the first minute, goal assisted by Owyn Tomminello and Blake Kanz.

The Panthers increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Jack Ottman scored.

The Panthers' Bennett Pronk increased the lead to 3-0 in the first period, assisted by Blake Kanz.

The second period ended with a 9-0 lead for the Panthers.

Jack Ottman increased the lead to 10-0 early into the third period, assisted by Eddy Retzlaff and Jonah Ottman.

Justin Sutton increased the lead to 11-0 two minutes later, assisted by Bennett Pronk and Landon Kanz.

The Panthers made it 12-0 when Jack Billings found the back of the net, assisted by Jonah Ottman late in the third. That left the final score at 12-0.

The Panthers have now won six straight road games.

Next games:

The Wingers are set to face Rochester John Marshall at 7:15 p.m. CST at Rochester Recreation Center, while the Panthers face Winona at 7:15 p.m. CST at Graham Arena Complex. Both games are set for Saturday.