Solid victory for Rochester Century Panthers – shut out Austin Packers
The Rochester Century Panthers won their road game against the Austin Packers. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 11-0.
Coming up:
The Panthers play against Owatonna on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. CST at Albert Lea City Arena. The Packers will face Albert Lea on Monday at 12:45 p.m. CST at Graham Arena Complex.