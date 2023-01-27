High School | Minnesota Hockey | Minnesota Boys

Solid victory for Rochester Century Panthers – shut out Austin Packers

The Rochester Century Panthers won their road game against the Austin Packers. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 11-0.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
January 27, 2023 11:03 AM
Coming up:

The Panthers play against Owatonna on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. CST at Albert Lea City Arena. The Packers will face Albert Lea on Monday at 12:45 p.m. CST at Graham Arena Complex.

