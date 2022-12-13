Solid victory for Proctor Rails – shut out Red Wing Wingers

The Proctor Rails won their home game against the Red Wing Wingers. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 10-0.

The Rails scored six goals in first period an held the lead 6-0 going in to the first break.

The second period ended with a 10-0 lead for the Rails.

Coming up:

The Rails are set to face Rochester Mayo at 7 p.m. CST at St. Luke's Sports & Event Center, while the Wingers face Hibbing/Chisholm at 7 p.m. CST at Hibbing Memorial Arena. Both games are set for Saturday.