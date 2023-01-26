Solid victory for Prior Lake Lakers – shut out Eagan Wildcats

The Prior Lake Lakers won their road game against the Eagan Wildcats. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 5-0.

The first period was scoreless, and early into the second period, the Lakers took the lead when Parker Boyce scored assisted by Graham Erickson.

In the second period, Matthew Pavek scored a goal, assisted by Graham Erickson and Will Emerson, making the score 2-0.

The Lakers increased the lead to 3-0 within the first minute when Brody Stephany scored, assisted by Joe Rice and Levi Eiter.

Graham Erickson increased the lead to 4-0 six minutes later, assisted by Levi Eiter.

The Lakers made it 5-0 when Brayden Pelcl found the back of the net, late in the third period. That left the final score at 5-0.

Next up:

Both teams play on Thursday, with the Wildcats hosting the Wolfpack at 7:30 p.m. CST at Cottage Grove Ice Arena, and the Lakers playing the Cadets at 7 p.m. CST at St. Thomas Ice Arena.