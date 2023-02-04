High School | Minnesota Hockey | Minnesota Boys

Solid victory for Prior Lake Lakers – shut out Chaska Hawks

The Prior Lake Lakers won their road game against the Chaska Hawks. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 3-0.

February 03, 2023 09:07 PM
Next games:

Both teams are back in action on Tuesday, with the Hawks hosting Bloomington Jefferson at 7 p.m. CST at Chaska Community Center, and the Lakers visiting Shakopee at 7 p.m. CST at Dakotah! Ice Center.