Solid victory for Prairie Centre North Stars – shut out Breckenridge Blades

The Prairie Centre North Stars won their home game against the Breckenridge Blades. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 8-0.

Next up:

The North Stars play Becker/Big Lake away on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CST at Todd County Expo Arena. The Blades will face Kittson County Central at home on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at Hallock Ice Arena.