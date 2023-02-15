Solid victory for Pine City Area Dragons – shut out Mora-Milaca Mustangs

The Pine City Area Dragons won their home game against the Mora-Milaca Mustangs. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 3-0.

The hosting team took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from McCall Leger . Ryder Youngbauer and Trysten Thurman assisted.

McCoy Leger scored in the middle of the second period, assisted by Gavin Broz and McCall Leger.

The Dragons increased the lead to 3-0, after only 10 seconds into the third period when Gavin Broz scored, assisted by McCoy Leger. The 3-0 goal was the last one of the game.