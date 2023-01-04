SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
High School | Minnesota Hockey | Minnesota Boys

Solid victory for Park Rapids-Menahga-Nevis-Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Panthers – shut out Breckenridge Blades

The Park Rapids-Menahga-Nevis-Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Panthers won their home game against the Breckenridge Blades. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 6-0.

img_500213520_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
January 03, 2023 09:12 PM
Share

The Park Rapids-Menahga-Nevis-Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Panthers won their home game against the Breckenridge Blades. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 6-0.

Next up:

On Thursday, the Panthers will host Crookston at 7 p.m. CST at Crookston Sports Center and the Blades will host Morris/Benson Area at 7 p.m. CST at Ella Stern & Harry Stern Sports Arena.

Related Topics: PARK RAPIDS