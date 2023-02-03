Solid victory for Orono Spartans – shut out St. Louis Park Orioles

The Orono Spartans won their road game against the St. Louis Park Orioles. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 3-0.

The Spartans have now racked up four straight road wins.

Coming up:

The Orioles travel to Holy Family on Saturday at 3 p.m. CST at Victoria Recreation Center. The Spartans visit Benilde-St. Margaret's to play the Red Knights on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Orono Arena.