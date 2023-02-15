Solid victory for Orono Spartans – shut out Bloomington Kennedy Eagles

The Orono Spartans won their road game against the Bloomington Kennedy Eagles. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 11-0.

Six goals were scored in the first period, and the Spartans led 6-0 going in to the second period.

The Spartans scored one goal in second period an held the lead 7-0 going in to the second break.

The Spartans increased the lead to 8-0, after only six seconds into the third period when Easton Sankey found the back of the net, assisted by John Engebretson.

John Engebretson increased the lead to 9-0 eight minutes later, assisted by Trey Landa and Ben Setnicker.

Tommy Lewin increased the lead to 10-0 only seconds later, assisted by Avery Anderson.

In the end the 11-0 came from Easton Sankey who increased the Spartans' lead, assisted by Joey Greenagel and Connor Lang, in the middle of the third period. That left the final score at 11-0.

The Spartans have now won five straight road games.

Next up:

The Spartans play against Chaska on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. CST at Mankato East/Loyola Cougars. The Eagles will face Irondale-St. Anthony on Thursday at 2 p.m. CST at Crookston Pirates.