Solid victory for Northfield Raiders – shut out Owatonna Huskies

The Northfield Raiders won their road game against the Owatonna Huskies. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 5-0.

The visiting Raiders took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Kamden Kaiser. Bridger Riley and Jake Geiger assisted.

The Raiders increased the lead to 2-0 early in the second period when Kamden Kaiser beat the goalie yet again, assisted by Cayden Monson and Ty Frank.

Four minutes into the period, Kamden Kaiser scored a goal, assisted by Cayden Monson and Jake Geiger, making the score 3-0.

Jake Geiger increased the lead to 4-0 in the middle of the third period, assisted by Kamden Kaiser and Cayden Monson.

In the end the 5-0 goal came from Brayden Olsen who increased the Raiders' lead, assisted by Will Cashin and Bridger Riley, halfway through the third. That left the final score at 5-0.

The Raiders have now racked up four straight road wins.

Next games:

The Huskies host Rochester Century on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Steele County Four Seasons Centre. The Raiders will face Rochester Century on Thursday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Grafton/Park River Spoilers.