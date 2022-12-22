Solid victory for Northfield Raiders – shut out New Prague Trojans
The Northfield Raiders won their road game against the New Prague Trojans. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 3-0.
The Northfield Raiders won their road game against the New Prague Trojans. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 3-0.
The Raiders took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Jake Geiger.
Cullen Merritt scored early into the second period.
The Raiders made it 3-0 when Brayden Olsen beat the goalie, late.
Next up:
The Trojans travel to Proctor on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at St. Luke's Arena. The Raiders will face Rochester Mayo on Tuesday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Grafton/Park River Spoilers.