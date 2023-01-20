Solid victory for Northfield Raiders – shut out Mankato West Scarlets

The Northfield Raiders won their road game against the Mankato West Scarlets. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 6-0.

The visiting Raiders took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Kamden Kaiser. Mike Fossum assisted.

The Raiders scored five goals in second period an held the lead 6-0 going in to the second break.

Next up:

The Scarlets play Austin away on Tuesday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Riverside Arena. The Raiders will face Winona at home on Saturday at 2 p.m. CST at Northfield Ice Arena.