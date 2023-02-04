Solid victory for Northern Edge – shut out Mora-Milaca Mustangs

Northern Edge won its road game against the Mora-Milaca Mustangs. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 5-0.

Coming up:

The Mustangs host the Becker/Big Lake Eagles in the next game on the road on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. CST at Princeton First Bank & Trust Ice Arena. The same day, the Northern Edge players will host the Bluejackets at 7 p.m. CST at Isanti Ice Arena.