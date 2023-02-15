Solid victory for Mounds View Mustangs – shut out Irondale-St. Anthony Knights

The Mounds View Mustangs won their road game against the Irondale-St. Anthony Knights. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 7-0.

Five goals were scored in the first period, and the Mustangs led 5-0 going in to the second period.

The second period ended with a 6-0 lead for the Mustangs.

The Mustangs made it 7-0 when Johnny Conlin netted one, assisted by Sam Schulte and Landon Mazzocco late in the third period. That left the final score at 7-0.

Coming up:

On Saturday, the Knights face Hopkins at 7 p.m. CST at Hopkins Pavilion and the Mustangs take on Apple Valley/Burnsville at home at 7 p.m. CST at TCO Sports Garden.