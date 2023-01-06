Solid victory for Morris/Benson Area Storm – shut out Breckenridge Blades

The Morris/Benson Area Storm won their road game against the Breckenridge Blades. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 3-0.

The first period was scoreless, and, after only 39 seconds into the second period, the Storm took the lead when Ryan Tolifson found the back of the net assisted by Connor Goff and Charlie Goff.

In the second period, Logan Hadfield scored a goal, assisted by Ryan Tolifson and Charlie Goff, making the score 2-0.

The Storm made it 3-0 when Ryan Tolifson netted one, halfway through.

Next games:

The Blades play Prairie Centre away on Tuesday at 5:15 p.m. CST at Todd County Expo Arena. The Storm will face Luverne at home on Saturday at 3 p.m. CST at Blue Mound Ice Arena.