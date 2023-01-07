SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
High School | Minnesota Hockey | Minnesota Boys

Solid victory for Mora-Milaca Mustangs – shut out Moose Lake Area Rebels

The Mora-Milaca Mustangs won their road game against the Moose Lake Area Rebels. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 6-0.

img_500216704_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
January 06, 2023 09:20 PM
Share

The Mora-Milaca Mustangs won their road game against the Moose Lake Area Rebels. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 6-0.

Next games:

The Mustangs play against Sauk Rapids-Rice on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at Riverside Arena. The Rebels will face Hibbing/Chisholm on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Mora Civic Center.