Solid victory for Mora-Milaca Mustangs – shut out Moose Lake Area Rebels

The Mora-Milaca Mustangs won their road game against the Moose Lake Area Rebels. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 6-0.

Next games:

The Mustangs play against Sauk Rapids-Rice on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at Riverside Arena. The Rebels will face Hibbing/Chisholm on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Mora Civic Center.