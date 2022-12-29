Solid victory for Moorhead Spuds – shut out Lakeville North Panthers

The Moorhead Spuds won their home game against the Lakeville North Panthers. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 3-0.

The hosting Spuds took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Ian Ness. Brooks Cullen and Parker Gast assisted.

The Spuds increased the lead to 2-0 late in the first when Cullen Wilson scored, assisted by Abe Carlson.

The Spuds made it 3-0 when Mason Kraft netted one, assisted by Garrett Lindberg early into the second period.

The Spuds have now won four straight home games.

Coming up:

On Thursday the Spuds will play on the road against the Cadets at 12 p.m. CST at Dakotah! Ice Center - The Tradition Holiday Invitational, while the Panthers will face the Lakers road at 7:30 p.m. CST at Dakotah! Ice Center - The Tradition Holiday Invitational.