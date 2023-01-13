Solid victory for Minnetonka Skippers – shut out Buffalo Bison
The Minnetonka Skippers won their road game against the Buffalo Bison. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 8-0.
The Minnetonka Skippers won their road game against the Buffalo Bison. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 8-0.
The visiting Skippers opened strong, at the beginning of the game with Jake Mccuskey scoring in the first period.
The Skippers' Hagen Burrows increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period, assisted by Gavin Garry.
The Skippers increased the lead to 3-0 with a goal from Sam Scheetz in the middle of the first period.
The second period ended with a 5-0 lead for the Skippers.
Luke Garry increased the lead to 6-0 in the third period, assisted by Liam Hupka and Javon Moore.
Danny Pasqua increased the lead to 7-0 three minutes later, assisted by Ashton Schultz and Sam Scheetz.
The Skippers made it 8-0 when Javon Moore scored, late into the third period. That left the final score at 8-0.
The Skippers have now won four straight road games.
Coming up:
Both teams are back in action on Saturday, with the Bison hosting the Hornets at 7 p.m. CST at Braemar Ice Arena and the Skippers visiting the Greyhounds at 3:15 p.m. CST at Pagel Activity Center.