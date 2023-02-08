High School | Minnesota Hockey | Minnesota Boys

Solid victory for Minneapolis – shut out Robbinsdale Armstrong/Cooper Wings

Minneapolis won its road game against the Robbinsdale Armstrong/Cooper Wings. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 7-0.

img_500245971_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 07, 2023 09:12 PM
Next up:

In the next round on Thursday, the Wings will face Coon Rapids on the road at 7 p.m. CST at Coon Rapids Ice Center, while the Minneapolis players hosts Holy Angels at 7 p.m. CST at Duluth East Greyhounds.

