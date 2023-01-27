Solid victory for Maple Grove Crimson – shut out Osseo Orioles

The Maple Grove Crimson won their home game against the Osseo Orioles. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 8-0.

The hosting Crimson started off strong and took the lead right after the puck drop with Finn Brink scoring in the first minute, assisted by Jack Kernan and Beck Picconatto.

The Crimson increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Jacob Sinclair scored, assisted by Ty Patefield.

The Crimson increased the lead to 3-0 in the first period when Joey Imgrund scored the first goal, assisted by Andrew Karkoc.

Three goals were scored in the second period, and the Crimson led 6-0 going in to the third period.

The Crimson increased the lead to 7-0 early into the third period when Beck Picconatto netted one, assisted by Grant Leneau.

In the end the 8-0 goal came from Ty Patefield who increased the Crimson's lead, assisted by Blake Steenerson and Lucas Busch, late in the third. The 8-0 goal held up as the game winner.

Coming up:

The Crimson host Grand Rapids on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at Maple Grove Community Center. The Orioles visit Elk River/Zimmerman to play the Elks on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. CST at Dick Vraa Ice Arena.