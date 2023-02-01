High School | Minnesota Hockey | Minnesota Boys

Solid victory for Luverne Cardinals – shut out Redwood Valley Cardinals

The Luverne Cardinals won their home game against the Redwood Valley Cardinals. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 7-0.

img_500239304_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
January 31, 2023 09:07 PM
Share

The Luverne Cardinals won their home game against the Redwood Valley Cardinals. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 7-0.

Coming up:

The Cardinals are set to face Marshall at 7 p.m. CST at Blue Mound Ice Arena, while the Cardinals face Worthington at 7 p.m. CST at Redwood Area Community Center. Both games are set for Thursday.

Related Topics: LUVERNE