Solid victory for Lakeville South Cougars – shut out Blaine Bengals

The Lakeville South Cougars won their home game against the Blaine Bengals. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 6-0.

Next games:

On Thursday, the Cougars will host the Raiders at 7:15 p.m. CST at Charles M. Schulz-Highland Arena and the Bengals will play against the Cardinals at 7 p.m. CST at Coon Rapids Ice Center.