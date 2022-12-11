Solid victory for Hutchinson Tigers – shut out River Lakes Stars

The Hutchinson Tigers won their home game against the River Lakes Stars. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 4-0.

The Tigers took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Manny Pearce. Jonas Vesely assisted.

Toren Miller scored halfway through the second period, assisted by Manny Pearce.

Halfway through, Elliott Ladwig scored a goal, making the score 3-0.

The Tigers increased the lead to 4-0 within the first minute when Manny Pearce beat the goalie yet again. The 4-0 goal held up as the game winner.

Coming up:

On Tuesday, the Tigers will host the Minneapolis players at 7 p.m. CST at Burich Arena and the Stars will play against the Sabres at 7:15 p.m. CST at Koronis Civic Arena.