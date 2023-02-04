Solid victory for Hibbing/Chisholm Bluejackets – shut out North Shore Storm

The Hibbing/Chisholm Bluejackets won their road game against the North Shore Storm. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 8-0.

The visiting Bluejackets started off strong and took the lead early in the game with Jace Kampsula scoring in the first minute, assisted by Drew Anderson.

Four goals were scored in the second period, and the Bluejackets led 5-0 going in to the third period.

Tristen Babich increased the lead to 6-0 early in the third period, assisted by Jack Gabardi.

Tyler Raatsi increased the lead to 7-0 less than a minute later, assisted by Ayden Jerkovich.

The Bluejackets made it 8-0 when Christian Dickson scored, assisted by Keeghan Fink and Tristen Babich halfway through the third. That left the final score at 8-0.

The Storm were called for no penalties, while the Bluejackets received no penalties.

Coming up:

The Storm host the Ely/Tower-Soudan Timberwolves on Monday at 6 p.m. CST at Blaine Bengals. The Bluejackets will face Northern Lakes on the road on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Breezy Point Hockey Center.