Solid victory for Hastings Raiders – shut out Rochester Century Panthers

The Hastings Raiders won their road game against the Rochester Century Panthers. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 3-0.

img_500219275_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
January 10, 2023 09:23 PM
The Raiders have now racked up six straight road wins.

Coming up:

The Panthers will travel to the Northfield Raiders on Friday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Northfield Ice Arena. The Raiders will face St. Louis Park at home on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. CST at Hastings Civic Arena.