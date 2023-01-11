Solid victory for Hastings Raiders – shut out Rochester Century Panthers

The Hastings Raiders won their road game against the Rochester Century Panthers. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 3-0.

The Raiders have now racked up six straight road wins.

Coming up:

The Panthers will travel to the Northfield Raiders on Friday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Northfield Ice Arena. The Raiders will face St. Louis Park at home on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. CST at Hastings Civic Arena.