Solid victory for Grand Rapids Thunderhawks – shut out Greenway Raiders

The Grand Rapids Thunderhawks won their home game against the Greenway Raiders. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 10-0.

The Thunderhawks took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Gus Drennan. Bauer Murphy and Xander Sheiman assisted.

The Thunderhawks' Will Stauffer increased the lead to 2-0 halfway through the first, assisted by Gavin Forrest and Kyler Miller.

Three goals were scored in the second period, and the Thunderhawks led 5-0 going in to the third period.

The Thunderhawks increased the lead to 6-0, after only 13 seconds into the third period when Will Shermoen found the back of the net, assisted by Kyle Henke and Kyler Miller.

Bauer Murphy increased the lead to 7-0 five minutes later, assisted by Gavin Forrest and Jacob Garski.

Blayne Mortenson increased the lead to 8-0 only seconds later, assisted by Bauer Murphy and Dominic Broberg.

Luka Rohloff increased the lead to 9-0 five minutes later.

The Thunderhawks made it 10-0 when Bauer Murphy beat the goalie, assisted by Zander Butterfield late in the third period. That left the final score at 10-0.

Next up:

The Thunderhawks host Benilde-St. Margaret's on Saturday at 2 p.m. CST at IRA Civic Center - Grand Rapids. The Raiders host International Falls to play the Broncos on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. CST at Bronco Arena.