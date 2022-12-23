Solid victory for Grand Rapids Thunderhawks – shut out Duluth Denfeld Hunters

The Grand Rapids Thunderhawks won their home game against the Duluth Denfeld Hunters. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 6-0.

The hosting Thunderhawks took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Kyler Miller. Gus Drennan and Jacob Garski assisted.

The Thunderhawks scored four goals in second period an held the lead 5-0 going in to the second break.

In the end the 6-0 came from Blayne Mortenson who increased the Thunderhawks' lead, assisted by Hayden Davis, late into the third period. That left the final score at 6-0.

Next games:

The Thunderhawks host the Minnetonka Skippers on Wednesday at 2 p.m. CST at IRA Civic Center - Grand Rapids. The Hunters will face Irondale-St. Anthony at home on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Duluth Heritage Sports Center - Heritage Hockey Classic.