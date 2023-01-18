Solid victory for Grand Rapids Thunderhawks – shut out Cloquet-Esko-Carlton Lumberjacks

The Grand Rapids Thunderhawks won their home game against the Cloquet-Esko-Carlton Lumberjacks. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 6-0.

The Thunderhawks took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Will Stauffer.

The Thunderhawks increased the lead to 2-0 late into the first when Dominic Broberg scored, assisted by Will Stauffer and Blayne Mortenson.

Caleb Gunderson scored midway through the second period.

Late, Jacob Garski scored a goal, assisted by Kyler Miller and Gavin Forrest, making the score 4-0.

Hayden Davis increased the lead to 5-0 in the middle of the third period, assisted by Blayne Mortenson.

The Thunderhawks made it 6-0 when Blayne Mortenson found the back of the net, late into the third. The 6-0 goal held up as the game winner.

Next up:

The Thunderhawks travel to White Bear Lake Area on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at TCO Sports Garden - Vadnais Heights. The Lumberjacks will face Duluth East on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Cloquet Area Recreation Center.