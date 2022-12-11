Solid victory for Gentry Academy Stars – shut out Hudson

The Gentry Academy Stars won their home game against the Hudson. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 4-0.

The hosting Stars took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Reese Shaw.

Brock Fairbanks scored late in the second period, assisted by Easton Rooney and Brendon Hammer.

The Stars increased the lead to 3-0 early into the third period when Brendon Hammer beat the goalie, assisted by Tyler Geyer and Brock Fairbanks.

The Stars made it 4-0 when Quinn O'Connor found the back of the net, assisted by Jacob Guille late in the third. The 4-0 goal was the last one of the game.

Coming up:

The Stars play Chanhassen away on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at TCO Sports Garden. The Hudson players will face Blaine at home on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Fogerty Ice Arena.