SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
High School | Minnesota Hockey | Minnesota Boys

Solid victory for Gentry Academy Stars – shut out Hudson

The Gentry Academy Stars won their home game against the Hudson. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 4-0.

500195905_673c3916b347b1e45a5ae8c7eaf16e69.jpg
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
December 10, 2022 10:47 PM
Share

The Gentry Academy Stars won their home game against the Hudson. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 4-0.

The hosting Stars took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Reese Shaw.

Brock Fairbanks scored late in the second period, assisted by Easton Rooney and Brendon Hammer.

The Stars increased the lead to 3-0 early into the third period when Brendon Hammer beat the goalie, assisted by Tyler Geyer and Brock Fairbanks.

The Stars made it 4-0 when Quinn O'Connor found the back of the net, assisted by Jacob Guille late in the third. The 4-0 goal was the last one of the game.

Coming up:

The Stars play Chanhassen away on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at TCO Sports Garden. The Hudson players will face Blaine at home on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Fogerty Ice Arena.