Solid victory for Elk River/Zimmerman Elks – shut out Coon Rapids Cardinals

The Elk River/Zimmerman Elks won their home game against the Coon Rapids Cardinals. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 4-0.

Next games:

On Saturday, the Elks will play the Orioles at 7:30 p.m. CST at Dick Vraa Ice Arena, and the Cardinals will play the Andover Huskies at 7 p.m. CST at Coon Rapids Ice Center.